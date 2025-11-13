Iranian official delivers President Pezeshkian’s message to Saudi Crown Prince during Hajj talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, Alireza Rashidian, has announced that he delivered a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince during his recent visit to the kingdom.

Rashidian, who traveled to Saudi Arabia to finalize preparations for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, said on Wednesday that the message underscored the importance of Hajj and Umrah to the Iranian administration. “Given the significance of Hajj and Umrah to the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Pezeshkian prepared a special message for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia regarding the pilgrimage, which I delivered during this trip,” he said.

He expressed hope that the exchange would help strengthen bilateral ties and promote greater friendship and cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

Earlier in the day, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on organizing the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage — a further step in ongoing coordination between the two countries on pilgrimage affairs.

The deal was concluded during an official meeting between Rashidian and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. Both sides highlighted the need to streamline administrative procedures and enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

