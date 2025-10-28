Iran President Pezeshkian urges Muslim unity to protect Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that unity among Muslim nations is vital to protect their shared interests and security, and to prevent foreign interference.

During a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Pezeshkian highlighted the longstanding and friendly ties between Iran and Oman, noting that their interactions have consistently been rooted in mutual respect and goodwill.

He stated that Iran and Oman have consistently supported one another through various regional challenges and developments.

The president commended Oman’s constructive role in regional affairs, especially its efforts in mediating and hosting negotiations between Iran and the United States, describing Omani diplomacy as wise and peaceful.

Earlier this year, Iran and the US engaged in five rounds of indirect talks—mediated by Oman—in Italy and Oman regarding Iran’s nuclear program. These efforts were disrupted when the Israeli regime launched a war against Iran in June.

Following more than a week of conflict, the United States directly intervened as the Israeli regime faced significant setbacks.

Pezeshkian also lauded Oman’s principled stance in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza and condemning Israeli actions.

He remarked, “Had all Muslim nations supported Gaza in this manner, the region would not have witnessed such tragic and painful events.”

The president expressed optimism that the Omani minister’s visit would enhance bilateral cooperation in scientific, economic, cultural, and political domains.

Echoing these sentiments, Minister Busaidi described Iran-Oman relations as historic, sincere, and transparent.

He expressed hope that the strong and enduring ties between Tehran and Muscat would continue with determination.

