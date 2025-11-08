Pres. Pezeshkian: UNESCO recognition of Cyrus Cylinder highlights Iran's legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian has hailed the recent recognition of the Cyrus Cylinder by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a testament to Iran's enduring presence in the consciousness of human civilization.

In a statement shared on his X account on Friday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that this recognition underscores Iran's historical role as a source of dialogue, tolerance, justice, and coexistence.

Pezeshkian stated that the approval of the Cyrus Cylinder by UNESCO is a sign of Iran's ongoing presence in the collective memory of human civilization. He further asserted that contemporary Islamic Iran has the potential to inspire peace and solidarity both in the region and globally.

The Cyrus Cylinder, attributed to Cyrus the Great, is celebrated for its principles of human rights and governance.

