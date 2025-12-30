Erdogan: Israel’s recognition of the “Land of Somalia” is an example of its efforts to undermine stability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Israel’s recognition of the “Land of Somaliland” is an example of its increasing efforts to destabilize the region.

This came during a phone call on Monday with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, according to a statement from the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan and the Crown Prince discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey and Kuwait are working to develop bilateral relations across all fields and that cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan expressed his hope that the reconstruction process in Gaza would begin alongside a permanent ceasefire and the establishment of peace, stressing the importance of Turkish-Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard.

On October 8, 2023, Israel launched a two-year-long campaign in Gaza, which resulted in over 71,000 Palestinian deaths, more than 171,000 injuries, and massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimated the cost of reconstruction at approximately $70 billion.

During the call, Erdoğan also addressed Israel’s recognition of the “Land of Somaliland,” noting it as an example of Tel Aviv’s growing efforts to destabilize the region, and emphasized the need to support the unity of Somali territory.

On Friday, Israel announced its “official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state,” becoming the only country to recognize Somaliland.

Following Israel’s move, Somalia reaffirmed its absolute and non-negotiable commitment to its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity, strongly rejecting Israel’s illegal recognition of the northern Somali region.

