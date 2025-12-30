Ansarullah condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as illegitimate

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to recognize the self-proclaimed “Somaliland” as an independent state, calling it a hostile and illegitimate act that undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and regional stability.

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah issued a statement denouncing the Israeli declaration, warning that silence over the move could encourage further Israeli aggression in the Horn of Africa.

Ansarullah stressed that the recognition of “Somaliland” threatens Somalia’s territorial integrity and risks opening a new front of instability in a strategically important region linking the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and East Africa.

The statement noted that Israel’s recognition comes amid growing regional backlash against Tel Aviv’s policies, particularly as the regime faces international condemnation for its ongoing war in Gaza and plans to forcibly displace Palestinians.

Ansarullah described the move as “an illegitimate act by an illegitimate regime that has no right to recognize any country.”

The Yemeni movement further emphasized that the Israeli move “requires Arab and Islamic countries to assume their responsibility toward collective and regional security,” highlighting “the importance of uniting the efforts of the Ummah—both governments and peoples—to counter Zionist schemes and support the Somali people.”

Ansarullah also warned that “remaining silent about what is happening to the Somali people could lead to the continuation and expansion of the Zionist regime’s aggressions.”

On Friday, December 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially announced that the regime recognizes “Somaliland” as an independent country.

The Horn of Africa has increasingly become a theater of competition among regional and international actors, with Israel’s involvement in “Somaliland” marking a significant escalation in attempts to reshape alliances under the guise of diplomatic recognition.

/129