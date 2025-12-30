Somali envoy rejects Israel’s recognition of Somaliland; warns UN of threats to peace, sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abubakar Tahir Osman, Somalia’s representative to the UN Security Council, declared his country’s absolute rejection of any unilateral recognition of the so-called “Somaliland,” describing Israel’s latest move as a “flagrant violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

This announcement was made in an official and urgent letter addressed to the UN Security Council.

The letter emphasized that Israel’s unilateral declaration poses a direct and serious threat to international peace and security, destabilizing the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea basin.

The Somali delegate urged Security Council members to take a firm stance and reject any action or declaration that undermines Somalia’s unity or affects its territorial integrity.

He stressed that the northwestern region is an “integral part” of Somalia’s territory, affirming that its legal and historical status cannot be altered by external actions, and that any claims challenging Somalia’s unity are legally invalid under international law.

In the letter, Somalia expressed deep concern over reports that Israel’s recognition is being used as a pretext for plans to “forcibly transfer Palestinians” to northwestern Somalia, calling it a grave violation of international and humanitarian norms.

The Somali representative called on the international community to respect Somalia’s sovereignty, affirming that the Somali people will not remain passive in the face of attempts to tear apart their national fabric or exploit just causes to advance dubious agendas in the region.

