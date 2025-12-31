Pakistan Condemns Zionist Regime’s Recognition of Somaliland as Independent State

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tahir Hussain Andrabi, has stated that Pakistan strongly condemns any attempt to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

Pakistan rejects Israel's announcement of recognizing the region of Somaliland in Somalia as an independent state.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Zionist regime's such unlawful and provocative actions constitute a blatant violation of international law. These actions not only pose a threat to the peace and stability of Somalia, but also have a detrimental impact on the security of the entire region.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the international community should reject such actions and prevent Israel from undermining ongoing efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the broader region.

Pakistan fully supports Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, along with all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.