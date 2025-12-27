Somalia Rejects Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Federal Republic of Somalia has reaffirmed its unwavering and non-negotiable commitment to sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, referencing the Provisional Constitution, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union Constitutive Act.

In a firm statement, the Somali government categorically rejected Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, calling it a direct assault on Somalia’s sovereignty.

The government reiterated its solidarity with the Palestinian people, declaring that Somalia “strongly opposes occupation, forced displacement, demographic manipulation, and settlement expansion.”

It emphasized that Somalia remains a single, indivisible sovereign state, and no external actor has the authority to alter its unity or territorial boundaries.

The statement further warned that “any declaration, recognition, or arrangement” challenging Somalia’s territorial integrity is “null, void, and without any legal or political validity under international law.”

Somalia also stressed, “We will never accept rendering the Palestinian people stateless.”

Additionally, the government cautioned against the establishment of foreign military bases that could drag Somalia into “proxy wars or import regional and international hostilities.”

It warned that such illegitimate actions endanger regional peace and stability, heightening tensions in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

The announcement comes amid growing regional tensions and reports of diplomatic and military maneuvers in the Horn of Africa.

Somalia had earlier cautioned against attempts to exploit domestic instability or undermine its sovereignty.

Somaliland continues to exercise significant autonomy but remains unrecognized internationally as independent from Somalia.

