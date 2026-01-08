Israeli Regime Moves to Expand Settlements, Redraw Map of West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime is reportedly seeking to redraw the map of its settlements across the occupied West Bank, a move that observers warn will further fragment the territory and deepen divisions among Palestinians.

According to Al‑Araby Al‑Jadeed on Wednesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and far‑right Minister of Settlements Orit Strook are spearheading plans to accelerate settlement construction. The Israeli cabinet has already approved a vision designed to encourage Zionist families to relocate to various parts of the West Bank.

Local media, including Yedioth Ahronoth, report that settlement activity is expected to surge in the coming weeks and months, with infrastructure projects and new housing developments planned across multiple areas. Analysts say such expansion undermines prospects for a Palestinian state and effectively sidelines Palestinian sovereignty.

According to IRNA, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to Smotrich and his Religious Zionist party, under coalition agreements, that 70 new settlements will be established. While many of these sites already exist and will be populated with settlers, more than 20 are slated to be entirely new developments.

