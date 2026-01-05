Zionist settler injured in car-ramming attack in Ramallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Zionist settler was injured on Sunday evening in a car-ramming attack near the illegal settlement of Atirat, north of Ramallah. Israeli occupation forces later surrounded the city and launched a manhunt.

According to Israeli occupation radio, a Palestinian vehicle carried out the ramming and fled the scene.

Hebrew media reported that an initial alert was issued regarding a car-ramming incident in the Atirat area near Ramallah.

The Hebrew daily Kan said that Israeli security services are treating the incident near the town of Birzeit as a security-related attack and are continuing efforts to track down the driver.

Following the attack, occupation forces imposed a tight security cordon around Ramallah and its surrounding areas, deploying troops extensively and conducting searches and pursuits.

