Two Palestinians Martyred as Israel Violates Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite the declared ceasefire, the Israeli regime has continued its attacks on multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians and injuring another in recent hours.

According to a report by Al-Manar television network, ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime have persisted, with the latest assaults resulting in two fatalities.

According to IRNA, medical sources said Fadi Najib Salah was shot and killed by Israeli forces in northwestern Rafah, with his body transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Earlier, Abdulrahman Abdel-Hadi Al-Qann, a 32-year-old fisherman, was targeted by fire from Israeli naval forces off the coasts of Khan Younis and Rafah. He was struck in the head and died as a result of his injuries.

In a separate incident, another Palestinian in northern Rafah—an area from which Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw under the ceasefire agreement—suffered critical head injuries after being shot.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on several locations in northern and western Rafah as well as Khan Younis, bombing homes and residential areas.

The Israeli regime also struck eastern Gaza City and the eastern sections of the Bureij refugee camp, continuing its military operations despite the ceasefire agreement.

....................

End/ 257