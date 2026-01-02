MSF sounds alarm on threats to humanitarian work in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has vehemently rejected allegations from the Israeli regime claiming its staff members are linked to Palestinian resistance groups, labeling the accusations as baseless and unsupported by evidence.

In a statement released Thursday, the organization said that the regime claims are designed to force NGOs into a complex re-registration process under unclear new Israeli regulations.

MSF cautioned that such accusations not only jeopardize the safety of medical teams but also risk depriving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of critical healthcare as Gaza's health system faces collapse.

Currently, MSF is awaiting the renewal of its registration to operate in Gaza and the occupied West Bank through December 31, 2025, under new Israeli rules mandating staff name disclosures, Press TV reported.

The organization expressed frustration over the lack of clear criteria from Israeli authorities despite months of communication.

On December 30, Israel publicly alleged links between MSF staff and armed resistance groups. MSF stressed that it takes these claims “extremely seriously” and would never knowingly employ anyone engaged in military activity.

The organization criticized the public allegations, stating that “making such claims without verified evidence endangers humanitarian workers and undermines life-saving medical efforts.”

MSF highlighted the dire state of the Palestinian health system, which has been devastated, leaving families struggling to meet basic needs. The organization emphasized the urgent need to expand services rather than reduce them.

Currently, MSF supports one in every five hospital beds in Gaza, covers one-third of all births, and in 2025 provided approximately 800,000 outpatient consultations and performed over 22,700 surgeries.

The organization also refuted reports of non-compliance with registration rules, stating it has fully engaged with authorities since July 2025 and has submitted the majority of required information.

In a previous statement on December 22, 2025, MSF warned that Israel's new NGO registration rules could leave hundreds of thousands in Gaza without access to life-saving care by 2026.

The potential revocation of NGO registrations starting January 1 poses a significant threat to essential services in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.