Gaza Health Ministry: Death Toll from Israeli Aggression Rises to 71,384

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cumulative toll of victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 71,384 martyrs, with 171,251 injured, marking one of the deadliest humanitarian crises in the region’s history.

The Gaza-based Ministry of Health in said in a statement on Saturday that the Gaza’s hospitals received three martyrs and 18 injured over the past 48 hours.

The statement confirmed that rescue teams and civil defense crews couldn’t reach numerous victims were trapped under rubble of the destroyed ng buildings and on the streets.

Since the ceasefire on October 11, the death toll has reached 418 martyrs, with 1,171 wounded, alongside the recovery of 684 bodies from rubble and scattered locations.

The statement warned that the ongoing bombardment, coupled with the lack of rescue and medical capabilities, continues to exacerbate civilian suffering and may lead to further casualties.

