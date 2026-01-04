Israeli occupation admits its inability to completely destroy Gaza tunnel network

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army and its intelligence services exposed that the intensive detection and destruction operations it carried out in the Gaza Strip were estimated to about half of the network of tunnels dug by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements, in a new recognition of the magnitude and complexity of the infrastructure built by the Palestinian resistance factions over many years.

The Walla Hebrew website quoted security officials in the occupying state as saying that the area between the separation fence and the so-called ”Yellow Line”, which is under the control of the occupation army, was still outside the scope of estimates regarding the destroyed tunnels, reflecting significant gaps in the image of field control of Israeli occupation.

The Israeli occupation had previously estimated the total length of the tunnel network at about 400 kilometers, but today senior military officials are likely that the actual length was much larger, ranging from 560 to 720 kilometers, according to updated estimates.

In an attempt to meet this challenge, Israeli occupation’s minister Yisrael Katz issued urgent instructions to increase the pace of tunnel searches and accelerate them, describing as a”firm position” aimed at destroying the entire infrastructure erected by armed factions in Gaza, according to the Hebrew website.

