Israeli forces detain, intimidate Palestinian toddler in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli soldiers have been filmed detaining and intimidating a two-and-a-half-year-old Palestinian child during a curfew in a neighborhood of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.

Video footage shared by Voice of Palestine Radio shows the child pressed against a wall beside a stairway leading to a residential building in the Makbarat Al-Ras neighborhood.

The child appears visibly distressed as a male and a female Israeli occupation soldier stand a short distance away in a firing stance, aiming their weapons in his direction.

The footage has sparked renewed outrage over daily military aggression in the occupied territories.

Areej al-Jaabari, a Palestinian human rights activist who recorded the incident, said that the child was held in place for more than 15 minutes.

She explained that the neighborhood was placed under a complete curfew from Friday evening throughout Saturday, the weekly day off for Israeli settlers, measures that have been in place since Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023.

Because the child crossed the street in violation of those restrictions, he was detained and intimidated “as any other resident would be, even the elderly or the sick,” she said.

The toddler suffered severe fear and distress and continued crying even after the two soldiers left, eventually falling asleep from exhaustion, she added.

Also in September, Israeli soldiers were filmed detaining two Palestinian children in Khalil, while demanding to know their father’s whereabouts. When a passerby intervened and urged their release because of their young age, a soldier replied, “I don’t care.”

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,105 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, wounded nearly 11,000 others, and detained around 21,000 people.

In a landmark advisory opinion issued last July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all Israeli settlements from the West Bank and East al-Quds.

