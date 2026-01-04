Nigerian Muslims in Kano Mark Sixth Anniversary of General Soleimani’s Martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Nigerian Muslims in Kano State gathered to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Iran’s IRGC anti‑terror commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, and his comrades, who were assassinated near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, on the orders of then U.S. President Donald Trump. Soleimani is widely regarded as a key figure in defending oppressed peoples across West Asia, leading the fight against terrorist groups—particularly ISIS—in Syria and Iraq. He is also praised for his struggle for the freedom of Palestine against Israel, with Palestinian resistance leaders describing him as the backbone of the resistance front after his martyrdom.

The ceremony, held Friday evening at Fagge Juma’a Mosque in Kano State, northern Nigeria, began with special prayers for the souls of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al‑Muhandis. Sheikh Sunusi Abdulkadir, an Islamic cleric and representative of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Kano, delivered a speech highlighting Soleimani’s life, mission, and sacrifice. He emphasized that Soleimani was not merely an individual but an enduring ideology rooted in the hearts of people worldwide, noting that six years after his assassination, the resistance against terrorism and oppression continues to grow stronger.

The event also featured religious songs performed by Malam Surajo Kano, a renowned Islamic singer, praising Soleimani’s role and sacrifice.

