Armed Rioter Arrested After Clash With Police in Dezful

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian law enforcement forces have detained an armed individual in the southwestern city of Dezful following an armed confrontation with police.

According to Mehr, the police commander of Dezful County in Khuzestan Province said the arrest took place after residents alerted authorities about a suspect attempting to turn public protests into violent unrest. Acting on the reports, police moved in to apprehend the individual.

According to the commander, the suspect opened fire when he encountered police officers. Security forces responded, wounding him in the leg and bringing the situation under control before arresting him.

