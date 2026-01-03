Trump’s anti-Iran threats stem from desperation: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement, emphasizing that recent threats by US President Donald Trump against Iran reflect desperation. The IRGC has also reaffirmed its commitment to defend the Islamic nation and counter ongoing hostile plots.

The IRGC issued its statement on Saturday on the anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination by the US in Iraq on January 3, 2020.

It said that Trump’s recent rhetoric follows unsuccessful attempts to force Iran into submission, arguing that such efforts were thwarted by public awareness and unity.

According to the statement, the IRGC renewed its allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, pledging to continue to serve the Iranian people and remain committed to the goal of a strong, independent Iran, despite external pressure.

The IRGC also described Martyr Soleimani as a defining figure whose legacy continues to shape the Axis of Resistance. It said that six years after Soleimani’s assassination, his influence has expanded as resistance movements in the region have grown stronger. It also said that Iran’s resilience during the June 12-day war with Israel demonstrated that numerous people like Martyr Soleimani are living in Iran.

The statement also said that the United States and the Israeli regime are attempting to weaken Iran through destabilization and pressure after failing to undermine the country through military action and targeted killings. It added that continued resistance movements, including Palestinian actions, show that Martyr Soleimani’s path remains influential across the region.