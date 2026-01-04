Iraq's Basra Hosts Sixth Anniversary Ceremony for Resistance Martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large‑scale ceremony commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Resistance Martyrs was held in Iraq’s southern Basra Province, underscoring the importance of maintaining ties within the Axis of Resistance. The event highlighted Basra’s role in fostering unity, stability, and coordination among Iraq’s political, religious, and social components, while reaffirming support for the Resistance front.

The gathering drew wide participation from officials, military commanders, religious leaders, and members of the public. Attendees included national, international, and provincial Iraqi officials, commanders of the Hashd al‑Shaabi, members of parliament, and representatives of Sunni, Shia, and Christian tribes and communities.

The ceremony recalled the January 3, 2020 assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al‑Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. Both leaders were central figures in the fight against Daesh (ISIS).

Speakers, including the Governor of Basra, the Iranian Consul General in Basra, and Ayatollah Kaabi, Friday Prayer Leader of Iran’s Khuzestan Province, emphasized unity, coexistence, peace, and national solidarity as essential pillars of Iraq’s security and development. They also stressed adherence to the guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Grand Ayatollah Ali al‑Sistani, describing their leadership as a unifying reference for the region.

Residents and participants called for stronger solidarity among the Hashd al‑Shaabi, the Axis of Resistance, and Iraq’s diverse ethnic and religious communities, highlighting the need for regional cooperation over division.

.....................

End/ 257