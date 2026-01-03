Iranian border guards repel terrorist infiltration attempt near Saravan

Iranian border guards clashed with a terrorist group along the border strip of Saravan County in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, successfully preventing the group from infiltrating the country, a senior border official has said.

Brigadier General Reza Shojaei, Commander of the Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guard, said on Friday night that the operation followed intelligence reports indicating movements by terrorist and anti-Iran groups planning to enter Iranian territory.

He noted that the planned infiltration coincided with sensitive occasions, including the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (PBUH) and the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, with the aim of carrying out terrorist acts and creating insecurity in Iranian cities.

Shojaei stated that border intelligence and operational units were immediately placed on high alert. Late Thursday night, a terrorist team attempting to cross the border engaged Iranian border guards, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. After an intense clash, the assailants suffered significant losses, with several members wounded, and were forced to flee the area, leaving behind weapons and equipment.

Border forces seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, including four Kalashnikov rifles, a handgun, RPG and SPG-9 rounds, grenades, heavy machine-gun ammunition, sniper rounds, and multiple magazines.

The commander stressed that border guards in Sistan and Baluchestan Province remain fully prepared to deal decisively and intelligently with any illegal actions, particularly acts of sabotage and terrorism, and will not allow threats to public order and security.

Saravan County is located approximately 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan.