Challenge for Western Iranophobes: Tehran’s “Saint Mary” metro station

AhlulBayt News Agency: Non-Iranian social media users have reacted to the upcoming inauguration of Tehran’s “Saint Mary” Metro Station, calling it contrary to the negative image portrayed by Western media about Iran.

Foreign online activists praised the move as a sign of Iranians’ respect for Armenians and followers of other divine faiths. They emphasized that naming a metro station after Saint Mary demonstrates that the fear-based depiction of Iranian society and governance in Western outlets is inaccurate.

The Saint Mary metro station is located near the religious heart of Tehran’s Armenian community, just a two-minute walk from Saint Sarkis Church.

Its location makes access to Armenian cultural and religious centers much easier for the public. Users noted that, in contrast to the fear-driven narratives about Iran and the lives of minorities promoted by mainstream media, this initiative highlights a more accurate picture and reflects a Western agenda with anti-Iranian motives.

Some activists also compared how Iran and Israel treat Christians, emphasizing that “Christians are safer in Iran than in Israel.”

Below are comments from several X users on the matter: