Foreign Ministry dismisses ‘unfounded and absurd’ Western accusations against Iran

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has dismissed the latest allegations levelled by the United States, France, and other Western countries against Iran, describing them as a clear diversion tactic aimed at distracting public attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Baqaei made the reaction on Friday, a day after 14 countries, including the U.S., Britian, France, Germany, and Canada issued a joint statement, accusing Iran of what they called assassination attempts and intimidation campaigns against individuals in Europe and North America.

The spokesperson rejected the accusations, saying that the United States, France, and other signatories of the anti-Iranian statement must be held accountable for their violations of international law because of supporting and hosting terrorist groups.

He also pointed to the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran in mid-June, as well as the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which, he said, has been met with either active support or silence from the countries behind the statement.

He described these countries’ accusations against Iran as blatant fabrication and an evasive tactic designed as part of a malicious campaign of Iranophobia aimed at exerting pressure on the great Iranian nation.

Baqaei stressed that such actions violate the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, adding that the signatories of the statement must be accountable for their improper and irresponsible behavior.