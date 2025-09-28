Iran Recalls Ambassadors After E3 Activates Snapback Mechanism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned its ambassadors to Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for consultations following the activation of the snapback mechanism by the three European nations against Tehran.

In a statement issued Saturday, the ministry condemned the move as an abuse of the JCPOA’s dispute resolution process, aimed at reinstating previously lifted UN Security Council sanctions.

On Friday, a group of countries—including the US, UK, France, Denmark, Greece, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia—vetoed a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to delay sanctions against Iran for six months.

The United Nations confirmed that the snapback mechanism remains active, meaning sanctions will be re-imposed on Iran this weekend after the formal termination of the JCPOA.

The JCPOA had previously lifted sanctions imposed by the Security Council and Western powers over allegations concerning Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran has consistently maintained is peaceful.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reinstated sanctions that had been removed under the deal.

Following the US exit, the UK, France, and Germany also failed to uphold their commitments, halting trade with Iran and distancing themselves from the agreement.

The Friday vote followed the European trio’s formal attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism on August 28.

Despite recent provocations—including attacks by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear sites in June—Iran has not ruled out dialogue with the European parties.

In a gesture of goodwill, Iran signed a framework agreement with the IAEA on September 9 to resume cooperation, which had been suspended due to the earlier aggression. /129