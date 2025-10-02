Pro-Palestinian protest erupts outside EU summit in Copenhagen

AhlulBayt News Agency: As European Union leaders gathered in Denmark for a two‑day summit, pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a rally outside Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, chanting slogans against the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

The demonstration took place just beyond the security barriers set up for the summit, under the watchful eye of Danish police.

While the formal agenda of the EU summit centered on a so‑called “drone wall” project to strengthen the Union’s eastern borders and counter drones attributed to Russia, several participants cautioned that such a narrow military focus blatantly overlooks the brutal massacre of Gaza’s defenseless population by the occupying Israeli regime.

Hours before the summit began, Finland’s capital also witnessed public outrage against Israel's aggression. In Helsinki, a group of activists and pro‑Palestine families gathered before dawn outside Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s official residence, demanding an immediate end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Protesters also urged the Finnish government to guarantee the safety of its citizens on board the Global Sumud Flotilla, now sailing toward the besieged Gaza Strip in defiance of Israeli restrictions.

Organizers of the protests emphasized that their actions were meant to send a clear message to European leaders: rather than advancing military projects and fortifying EU borders, priority must be given to holding the Zionist regime accountable for its crimes and bringing its perpetrators before international courts.

