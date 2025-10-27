Hundreds rally in Danish Capital for Palestine solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Danish capital, Copenhagen, witnessed massive demonstrations in which hundreds of demonstrators participated, denouncing the ongoing Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The participants gathered in the city center, chanting anti-occupation slogans, including: “Freedom for Gaza,” “Justice for Palestine,” and “Boycott Israel.”

They also raised Palestinian flags and banners denouncing the massacres against civilians and the continued siege imposed on the Strip.

The demonstrators called on the Danish government to sever military and trade ties with the occupying entity, stressing that continued cooperation with Tel Aviv constitutes complicity in war crimes against the Palestinians.

It is noteworthy that Copenhagen and a number of other European cities have witnessed, in recent weeks, a wave of popular activities demanding an end to the war on Gaza and support for humanitarian efforts to relieve the residents of the besieged Strip.

....................

End/ 257