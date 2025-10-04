2nd intl. aid fleet heads for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Another international humanitarian fleet has set sail to break the Israeli regime’s near-total siege of Gaza after Tel Aviv intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental 50-strong convoy seeking to deliver aid to the coastal sliver’s war-stricken and starving Palestinians.

The 10-boat fleet headed out of the Italian and Spanish coastlines between September 25 and 27, Drop Site News, an American investigative outlet, reported on Friday.

The fleet, it said, has been organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which has been organizing such Gaza-bound convoys since 2010, with the grassroots Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG), named after a Gaza-bound aid ship that was targeted by the regime in June.

It carries nearly 70 people from more than 20 countries, including parliamentarians and elected officials from Ireland, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, France, and the United States.

On its way, the fleet was joined by the Conscience, a massive vessel that departed from Otranto, Italy on September 30 carrying 80 people, including international journalists, medics, and several Palestinian doctors, who volunteered in Gaza.

“For nearly two years, the illegal Israeli occupation has blocked international journalists from entering Gaza, creating one of the most dangerous press blackouts in modern history,” the FFC said. “This boat is our challenge to that silence.”

The Friday report came after the regime intercepted the last vessel that had joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, which had set sail from Barcelona late last month on a mission to challenge what human rights groups have condemned as one of the harshest and most inhumane blockades in the world.

Described as the largest maritime effort of its kind in decades, the flotilla had brought together delegations representing at least 44 different countries.

The interception spree was met with far-and-wide global condemnation.

