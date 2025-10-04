Social Democratic Party of India Condemns Israel’s Brutal Interception of Sumud Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Elyas Thumbe, National General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), condemned Israel's brutal interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla in a statement.

The statement reads as following:

The Social Democratic Party of India strongly condemns the brutal and unlawful interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israeli naval forces in international waters on 1 October 2025. This convoy of nearly 50 ships carried over 500 peace activists from around the world and more than 250 tons of urgently needed humanitarian aid destined for the besieged people of Gaza. Instead of allowing life-saving medical supplies and food to reach civilians suffering under an illegal blockade, Israel chose aggression—boarding vessels, detaining activists, and diverting aid.

This is not an isolated incident but part of a clear pattern. In June 2025, the Madleen vessel carrying international activists was similarly seized. With the Sumud Flotilla, Israel has escalated its collective punishment of Gaza, targeting even symbolic humanitarian efforts backed by parliamentarians, human rights defenders, and ordinary citizens of conscience.

The interception flagrantly violates international law. The blockade of Gaza, in place for nearly two decades, has been condemned by the United Nations, human rights organizations, and experts worldwide as a form of collective punishment prohibited under the Fourth Geneva Convention. Intercepting civilian ships in international waters compounds this illegality and exposes Israel’s blatant disregard for global norms. Israel cites security concerns, yet blocking humanitarian aid and treating peace activists as enemies reveals these claims as pretexts for oppression.

The SDPI joins governments, international organizations, and civil society worldwide in demanding the immediate release of all detained activists, the safe delivery of confiscated humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the lifting of the inhumane blockade that has starved and strangled over two million Palestinians.

India, with its historic support for the Palestinian cause, cannot remain silent. We call upon the Government of India to condemn this violation, uphold international law, and actively support genuine humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.

Mohammad Elyas Thumbe

National General Secretary