Photos: Indian Representative Office in Ramallah celebrated 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Representative Office of India in Ramallah celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary in Taybeh with Chief Guest Dr. Stephan Salameh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation along with faith leaders, community representatives, women’s associations & students. An exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, along with cultural programme by the talented students of Taybeh, highlighted his timeless message of truth, non-violence, peace & multi-faith unity—values that guided India’s freedom struggle and continue to inspire the world.