Photos: Closing Ceremony of Summer Programs for Mosque Cultural Centers

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency — ABNA — the closing ceremony of the summer programs for the country’s mosque-based cultural and artistic centers, held under the banner of the national initiative “Mosque: A Hub of Vitality,” took place on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The event was attended by respected prayer leaders, instructors, and youth staff from the cultural and artistic centers of Qom Province’s mosques. Hujjat al-Islam Ali Malanouri, advisor to the Minister and head of the national headquarters for mosque cultural centers, delivered a keynote speech at the Culture and Art Hall in the holy city of Qom.