Photos 2: First Anniversary Ceremony of Pioneers of Resistance Axis at Lady Fatima Masoumeh Shrine

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency — ABNA — the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the pioneers of the Resistance Axis, esteemed Shia scholars and prominent figures of the Islamic world, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, was held on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Imam Khomeini Hall of the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (sa). The ceremony was attended by grand religious authorities, seminary and academic figures, international organizations, families of martyrs, and various groups of devoted people from Qom.