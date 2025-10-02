Larijani: Hezbollah respects ceasefire but holds power to shift course

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani, has underscored Hezbollah’s continued military strength, stressing that the Lebanese resistance movement is refraining from action out of respect for its ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In an interview with Iranian media published on Wednesday, Larijani said: “If Hezbollah is not taking action now, it is because it does not want to breach its promise with the Zionist regime in the Lebanese ceasefire. Otherwise, it has the power to change the course of events.”

According to Mehr, the senior Iranian security official praised Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s new secretary-general, describing him as an experienced leader with sharp geopolitical insight. “He is not unskilled. He has been in Hezbollah’s leadership for years, follows the path laid by Martyr Nasrallah, and possesses a dynamic mind with a correct analysis of the situation,” Larijani said.

Turning to Syria, Larijani said the current situation will not remain unchanged after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, emphasizing that the Syrian people “will not tolerate the status quo.”

He further urged Islamic nations to maintain unity in order to counter what he described as U.S. plots designed to destabilize the region.

