Iran’s Larijani pledges full support for Lebanon, resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has reiterated that the Islamic Republic is prepared to provide comprehensive support to Lebanon and its resistance movements.

Larijani arrived in Beirut on Saturday to attend a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the late Hezbollah leaders, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din. On Sunday, he held talks with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

During the meeting, Larijani underlined that Iran’s stance, guided by the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is to stand firmly by Lebanon and its resistance forces. “We believe that Israel’s aggressive dominance will face a humiliating defeat in the face of such steadfastness,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem, for his part, stressed Lebanon’s resilience against American and Israeli pressures, pointing to the strong popular backing for freedom and independence. “Anyone who witnesses the determination of this brave and patient people will believe in victory over the Israeli enemy,” he remarked.

Acording to IRNA, he added that Hezbollah is ready to cooperate with all parties opposing the Israeli threat, which he described as a danger to the entire region.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, also attended the meeting.

