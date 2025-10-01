Lebanese Cleric Stresses Engagement of Institutions and Intellectuals with ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During a meeting with Hojat al-Islam Sayed Ali Fadlallah, the Friday Prayer Leader of Beirut, Hojat al-Islam Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly called for stronger interaction among the members of the Assembly’s General Assembly.

He urged members of the General Assembly to identify priorities in their respective regions and to present proposals and views aimed at enhancing and expanding the activities of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

In the meeting, Sayed Ali Fadlallah emphasized that the Assembly’s programs should not be limited to organizing conferences, but rather, in every region and country, a structural framework must be established for the Assembly’s initiatives to ensure the strengthening of its mission.

Regarding the promotion of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school of thought, the Beirut Friday Imam stressed, “Today, the primary method of introducing the teachings of AhlulBayt (a.s.) is through mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (a.s.). Preachers must exercise due care in the messages they deliver at these gatherings.”

Outlining the activities of his own institution, Fadlallah explained that the organizations associated with the late Allameh Fadlallah carry out religious and social programs. He added that the institute’s preachers are active in 50 mosques, and beyond Lebanon, the institution operates in countries where Lebanese Shiites reside, highlighting the need to further activate these capacities.

