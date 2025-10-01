ABWA Delegation Meets Vice President of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shiite Council

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation from the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly met with Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, Vice President of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, at the Council’s headquarters on Beirut Airport Road.

During the meeting, the ABWA delegation presented a report on the Assembly’s activities and future programs, while both sides discussed recent developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

Allameh al-Khatib welcomed the delegation and praised ABWA’s efforts in promoting Islamic heritage and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings, considering them a safeguard for the Islamic Ummah against cultural onslaughts.

He emphasized that Lebanon has passed through a critical stage following the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayed Hashem Safieddine, and other resistance commanders. According to him, the blood of these martyrs injected new strength into the path of resistance and guaranteed its continuation, despite the heavy losses inflicted on the country by the enemy.

Sheikh al-Khatib further stressed that the enemy’s attempts to weaken the Resistance were thwarted by the legendary steadfastness of the fighters on the battlefield and the resilience, unity, and solidarity of the Resistance’s social base.

It is noteworthy that the delegation included Hojat al-Islam Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of ABWA, Hojat al-Islam Imamzadeh, Director General for Arab and African Affairs of ABWA, and Hojat al-Islam Nakhaei, ABWA’s representative in Lebanon.



