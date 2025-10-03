Commemoration Ceremony in Qom Marks 1st Anniversary of Resistance Axis Commanders’ Martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The first anniversary of the martyrdom of Resistance Axis commanders, including Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safieddine, was commemorated in Qom with the presence of scholars, seminary and university figures, international institutions, families of martyrs, and people from different walks of life at the Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Hall of the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatemeh Masoumeh (a.s.).

Hojat al-Islam Rafi’i, the keynote speaker, highlighted the Shiite tradition of defending the oppressed.

Referring to a hadith from Imam Hassan al-Askari (a.s.) about the Shiites, he said, “They give preference to others over themselves. The sacrifices made by Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and the fighters of Hezbollah were for the defense of the oppressed people of Gaza. Defending the oppressed is a hallmark of Shiism, as we have learned from this school. When an earthquake or flood strikes a neighboring country, we do not say it has nothing to do with us, but rather extend help to the afflicted.”

He further noted that Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah possessed many remarkable qualities, adding, “The Supreme Leader, in his condolence message following the martyr’s assassination, enumerated seven characteristics of him. His messages are always deliberate and precise, and it would be worthwhile to develop a thesis analyzing the condolence messages of the Supreme Leader. Although the Leader has issued condolence messages for various individuals across different movements, the tone of each message has been distinct.”

**************

End/ 345