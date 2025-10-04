IRGC Qods Force commander: Push to disarm Hezbollah is due to Israeli inability

AhlulBayt News Agency: "The plot to disarm Hezbollah is due to the Zionist regime's inability to conduct military operations," according to the IRGC Qods Force commander.

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, said in an interview with IRIB 1 on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the martyred leaders of Lebanon's Hezbollah, that "A year has passed since the martyrdom of the hero of the Resistance Front, the leader of the resistance, the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his loyal companion and brother Mujahid, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine."

He said that despite what the Israeli enemy seeks to present Hezbollah as a weakened movement over the past year since it lost its leaders, the movement is going through new experiences and is getting more and more powerful.

"Hezbollah lost its heroic leader while it was witnessing the apex of pressures, sanctions, threats, and hardships. However, not only did it not retreat, but it also entered one of its most important historical battles with strength and courage," he continued.

"The targeted and continuous operations against settlers in the north of the occupied territories were only part of the resistance's response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy and showed that the physical absence of the commanders is not the end of the road, but rather their blood has made the front more living, more powerful, and more resolved than ever," the senior IRGC commander also said,

Ghaani described how Operation Al-Aqsa Flood began. He said that, "I arrived in Lebanon on the afternoon of October 7th. When I arrived in Lebanon, I spoke with Mr. Seyyed [Nasrallah] about the incident and the action that had taken place, and what should be done. I observed that Seyyed had been busy since that morning going through his religious duty and Islamic and divine responsibility regarding that incident (the operation). Neither I, nor Seyyed, nor even the main leaders of Hamas were aware of the operation in advance."

"The moment the operation was announced on October 7th was when Mr. Haniyeh was walking towards the plane to travel to Iraq. When the news reached Martyr Haniyeh, he returned from the airport; therefore, Martyr Haniyeh was not aware of the operation when it started," the IRGC Qods commander continued.

"This surprising feature and careful planning shows the 'firmness, strength, and resourcefulness of Gaza's commanders,'" he continued.

Later, he continued to say that, "The Zionist regime used chemicals in the martyrdom of Seyyed Nasrallah.

General Ghaani noted that many countries were assisting the Zionist regime during he battle with Hezbollah.

"The Zionist regime managed to advance less than 2 kilometers [in south Lebanon,] he said.

He highlighted that while the Zionist regime is trying to depict Hezbollah as a weakened movement, it was not the case at all.

"If the regime really had the capability to continue the war and could stand up to the quality of Hezbollah's performance, why did it resort to a ceasefire? It was the regime that requested a ceasefire," he asserted.

