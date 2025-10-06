IRGC Commander Warns of Decisive Naval Response to Any Threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared that the IRGC Navy is fully prepared to deliver a decisive response to any hostile action by adversaries in the Persian Gulf or on its islands.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour made the statement during an inspection of IRGC Navy combat-operational units stationed across the Persian Gulf islands.

“If the enemies make any threatening move in the sea or on the islands, they will receive a firm response,” Pakpour warned.

He emphasized that the IRGC’s operational units in the Persian Gulf possess high levels of combat readiness.

Pakpour reiterated that just as Iran’s Armed Forces brought the Zionist regime and the United States to their knees during the 12-day imposed war, any future threats in the region would be met with full force by the IRGC Navy.

He concluded by stating that the enemy fears the moral strength and bravery of Iranian forces.

