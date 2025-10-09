IRGC commander warns enemies of swift retaliation in Gulf and Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Pakpour, has warned that any miscalculation by adversaries in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or on Iranian islands will be met with a swift and forceful response.

In a statement marking IRGC Navy Day on Wednesday, General Pakpour declared that any hostile move in these strategic areas would trigger a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing retaliation.

He described the IRGC naval forces as a symbol of deep faith, intelligent resistance, and deterrent strength, emphasizing their vital role in securing the Gulf and surrounding waters under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Pakpour praised the strategic strength of the IRGC Navy, attributing its effectiveness to dedicated personnel, revolutionary leadership, and advanced warfare technologies that collectively ensure lasting regional security.

He reaffirmed the IRGC’s commitment to maintaining full combat, intelligence, and operational readiness, warning that any aggression in Iranian waters would be met with overwhelming force.

The commander highlighted the IRGC Navy’s role in defending Iran’s national and regional security, stressing its efforts to establish a maritime order rooted in justice, sovereignty, and resistance to global hegemony.

Iran’s naval forces have recently achieved self-sufficiency in producing surface and sub-surface vessels, while expanding their presence in international waters to secure shipping lanes and protect commercial vessels.

They have also conducted joint military exercises with various countries to enhance combat preparedness.

Additionally, Iranian naval forces have participated in cooperative missions to combat piracy and maritime terrorism, sharing expertise in rescue operations and tactical coordination to bolster global maritime security.

