Two IRGC Members Martyred in Grenade Attack in Kordestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A terrorist attack targeting servicemen of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s western province of Kordestan has left two martyr and three others injured.

According to Press TV, the IRGC’s provincial Public Information Office reported that the Monday assault was carried out by a member of “hostile and counterrevolutionary groups” who attacked an IRGC base using a hand grenade.

The incident occurred in Sarv-Abad County, located in the southwestern part of Kordestan Province. The victims were identified as Ali-Reza Valizadeh, a cleric, and Ayyoub Shiri, a member of the local Basij volunteer forces.

The wounded servicemen were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment following the attack.

The IRGC’s provincial division condemned the perpetrators as “merciless terrorists,” linking them to “agents of global arrogance.”

It expressed deep sorrow over the incident and praised the victims for their sacrifice, devotion, and bravery in contributing to the country’s “exemplary security.”

“The martyrdom and wounding of these valiant IRGC members is further proof of this truth,” the statement added.

Condolences were extended to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the families of the victims, and the Iranian nation.

Iran has repeatedly linked terrorist violence in its border provinces to foreign intelligence services.

The ongoing threat has necessitated heightened police and military vigilance and intervention across various regions.

In late August, Iranian security forces killed at least eight terrorists responsible for a previous attack on law enforcement personnel in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

That attack resulted in the deaths of five officers, after terrorists targeted two police patrol units in the Daman District of Iranshahr County while they were on duty.

