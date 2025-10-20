Iran’s Basij commander: Resistance key to Islamic dignity, global justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Basij forces, reaffirmed the central role of resistance in preserving the dignity and success of Iran and the broader Islamic world. Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Shiraz honoring Masoumeh Karbasi—the first Iranian female martyr of the Qods Front—Soleimani emphasized that the path of resistance remains a strategic and spiritual imperative.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, as the axis of resistance—comprising Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen—continues to stand firm against Israeli aggression. Soleimani noted that resistance movements are not confined to the Middle East, but are also gaining momentum in Europe and the United States, reflecting a growing global awareness of injustice and imperial domination.

He warned that Western powers are exploiting technological advancements to subjugate Muslim nations, and cautioned that failure to confront these trends could result in future crises. Highlighting the effectiveness of resistance in Gaza and Lebanon, Soleimani asserted that such movements have successfully challenged advanced military powers and could ultimately pave the way for the emergence of Imam Mahdi and the establishment of global justice.

The commander described the culture of resistance as deeply rooted in the legacy of the Islamic Revolution, now a defining force in global political discourse. He also praised Iran’s 46-year stance against U.S. and Israeli influence, citing figures like General Qassem Soleimani as enduring symbols of steadfastness and sacrifice.

........................

End/ 257