Massive crowds in Sanaa mourn martyred Yemeni Chief of Staff al-Ghamari

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital, Sanaa, on Monday to attend the massive funeral of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, who was recently martyred.

The ceremony, described by organizers as a “Day of Loyalty to the Faithful,” was held at Al-Sabaeen Square and Al-Shaab Mosque and drew huge crowds from the capital and neighboring provinces, including senior military commanders and government officials, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to Mehr, mourners carried portraits of General al-Ghamari along with Yemeni flags and banners, voicing their support for the Resistance and condemning ongoing US-Israeli aggression against the region.

According to Al-Mayadeen’s Yemen bureau chief, Abdullah al-Farah, the funeral saw participation from hundreds of thousands of citizens, underscoring the deep public reverence for the fallen commander and the unity of the Yemeni people in the face of foreign aggression.

