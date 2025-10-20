Martyr Al-Ghamari: Compass of awareness and sword of battlefield... He confounded tyrants and awakened Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: At a time when the winds of inaction are gathering, and cries of discouragement and appeasement are rising, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, Chief of the General Staff, while performing his duty in the battle to support Gaza.



The obituary issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces was a true reflection of the greatness of an occasion that brooks no triviality; it drew the line between the meaning of martyrdom and the meaning of defeat, between determination and defeat. In its statement, the Armed Forces placed their Quranic reference above the importance of truth and faith: Quranic verses precede the words to remind us that victory is assured for those who believe and persevere, and that the blood of martyrs is fuel for a journey that should not be wasted, but rather purifies the path and illuminates the way.

Al-Ghamari was a school of thought, a work, and a position. His biography reveals the makings of a leader who knew how to compromise no principle, and who led a deterrent system designed to terrify those who bet on the illusion of power. His name was on the front lines and in every engagement, and his imprint was present in every operation and meticulous planning.

The most prominent milestones of the martyr Al-Ghamari:

Among the most prominent milestones of the great jihadist leader, the martyr Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari:

1983: Born in Al-Madan District of Amran Governorate. He grew up in a noble family known for its religious commitment and preservation of values, principles, and faith identity.

2002: Joined the ranks of mujahideen in the capital, Sana'a, since the launch of the Quranic Project, raising the slogan of (Allah is Greater). He was among the first to engage in awareness-raising work opposing the Quranic Project.

2004: Arrested by the former regime during the first war on Sa'dah Governorate and released after the third war.

2007: Participated in confronting the unjust aggression of the authorities in the fourth war on Sa'dah Governorate.

2014: Member of the Supreme Security Committee.

2015: He assumed responsibility for commanding the border fronts and demonstrated exceptional ability in planning, managing battles, and deploying resources.

In 2016, he was appointed Chief of the General Staff by decision of the President of the Supreme Political Council, the martyre Saleh al-Samad.

In 2023, he led the planning and coordination of military operations in support of the Palestinian people in the face of the crimes of the Zionist enemy.

He imposed complete control over the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait and besieged the occupied Palestinian ports.

In 2025, he was martyred as a great hero, a steadfast believer, while performing his duty in the sacred field following an Israeli aggression raid on Yemen.

The most prominent military

achievements of the martyre al-Ghamari:

He was one of the most prominent founders of military industrialization programs and sought self-sufficiency in local military production.

He oversaw the restructuring of the armed forces, developed operational plans, and formulated broad offensive tactics.

He led major operations to liberate occupied territories and reclaim vast areas, paving the way for unprecedented paths in confronting the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen.

He was one of the engineers who integrated ballistic missiles, drones, and naval vessels into an integrated operational system that enabled the expansion of the scope of action to include strategic sea lanes.

Graduate of Jihad School

The martyr was one of the first to initiate the Quranic project, launched in 2002 by the leader martyre Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi (may Allah be pleased with him). From the outset, he believed that confronting American and Israeli hegemony was a great honor and an inevitable destiny. He participated in the unjust wars in Saada, fighting with his old rifle and his great faith, until he emerged from the flames of battle as an exceptional field commander.

He did not graduate from Western military colleges, but from the school of the front lines, where the experience was one of blood, fire, and faith. Al-Ghamari viewed the Quran as a method for military tactics as well as a method for life. He planned with the meanings of faith and fought with Quranic insight that knew no defeat. For this reason, commanders and soldiers alike trusted him as a son trusts his father, because they saw him where a leader should be: at the forefront of the ranks.

The martyre Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari was not just a military commander distinguished by his experience and planning. He was a phenomenon of awareness, will, and faith. He was a man of rare caliber, formulating positions based on the Quran and leading armies with the steadfastness of a believer unshaken by storms. From the rubble of the siege and the fire, Al-Ghamari emerged as a voice from the depths of Yemen, carrying the burden of dignity on his shoulders and raising the banner of the nation in the face of hegemony and arrogance.

At a time when the Arab horizon was narrowing and the compass was lost, Al-Ghamari stood on the soil of Sana'a like a mountain of light and strength, instilling in the army an unshakable certainty that victory is not granted, but snatched from the jaws of tyrants.

The fronts knew him as the wind knows its way to the mountains, and the mujahideen knew him as a leader who never lags behind the front lines or hides behind orders. He was where he should be: on the battlefield, in the heart of the fire, at the forefront of the confrontation.

The Military Engineer of the Deterrence Equation

Al-Ghamari's fingerprints were not fleeting in the course of the conflict; rather, they were permanent features on the deterrence map that restored Yemen's prestige. With his unique military thinking, he was able to transform Yemeni geography into a continuous, borderless arena. From the coasts to the mountains, from the Red Sea to the enemy's heartland, Al-Ghamari drew lines of force with confidence and mastery, making every operation a resounding message that Yemen was present and could not be ignored.

He did not believe in momentary excitement in war, but rather in thorough preparation and intelligent tactics. His name became synonymous with precision, discipline, and a balance between boldness and wisdom. Under his leadership, the Yemeni Armed Forces gained growing experience in all types of confrontations, becoming an awe-inspiring model watched by enemies with both amazement and concern.

What distinguished Al-Ghamari was not only his military cunning, but his profound faith in the Quranic project, which shaped his awareness and the path of his jihad. He viewed every battle as a test of faith before it was a test of weapons. He believed that victory was a divine promise achieved through honesty and steadfastness, not through equipment and supplies alone. From this certainty sprang his strength, and from this approach he derived his steadfastness, which made him a school of leadership and awareness.

He used to say that leadership is not measured by rank, but by position, and that the greatest thing a leader can offer his nation is a sincere example on the battlefield. Therefore, he never asked anything of the mujahideen unless he had preceded them in doing so.

At the same time, Al-Ghamari managed the battle of minds with rare intelligence. When the enemy announced targeting him twice, he remained silent. When they thought they had hit him, they were surprised that Sana'a neither confirmed nor denied it, until the actual announcement came weeks later, revealing that the Yemeni leadership was waging war with information as well as missiles, and that the deliberate ambiguity was part of a deterrent plan. Al-Ghamari even triumphed in managing his absence, leaving the enemy immersed in its confusion.

One Trench from Yemen to Palestine

Everything Al-Ghamari did was directed toward one goal: to keep Yemen free and to keep Palestine alive. He did not separate the two issues, but rather viewed them as a single battle against a single enemy. When the aggression against Gaza intensified, Al-Ghamari delivered his stern messages in a language understood only by the enemy: the language of deterrence.

He led the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad, and before that, the battle to confront the American-Saudi aggression, with a high spirit of confidence and responsibility. He confounded his opponents and proved that Yemen was capable of tipping the scales at will. He combined the wisdom of a leader with the courage of a fighter, acting like a sword in times of decisiveness, like mountains in times of patience, and like lightning when the battle required a decisive decision that brooked no hesitation. Palestine was always at the core of his vision, a practical commitment translated into actions before words.

Al-Ghamari did not view the geography of the conflict from a narrow national perspective, but rather with the eye of a nation that sees itself in every land that resists.

In Gaza, he saw the face of oppressed Yemen, and in Sana'a, the steadfast spirit of Jerusalem. When Yemeni drones soared over the Red Sea, he knew they were defending not only Yemen's borders, but the dignity of every Arab and Muslim who believed in the just cause. With his awareness, he united the two battlefields: the Yemeni and the Palestinian, and with his blood, he inscribed the supreme meaning of jihadi integration that unites the axis of resistance in a single trench against global arrogance.

Hence, his name became echoed in the corridors of the resistance as one of its honorable pillars who sacrificed their lives so that the nation might live free and proud.

Al-Ghamari's talk of the promised conquest was not an emotional slogan, but rather a comprehensive strategic plan. He believed that the equation of victory rested on three pillars: the integration of land, sea, and air operations; precise intelligence expertise and coordination with the axis of resistance; and ideological steadfastness in the face of global arrogance.

After his martydom, this equation has become a reality that is being translated on the ground, from the Red Sea to Palestine, from Sana'a to Jerusalem. Every operation bears his mark, every victory achieves his name in the hearts of mujahideen, and every martyr who passes away confirms that Yemeni blood is not shed in vain, but rather writes chapters of imminent victory.

Martyrdom: The Crowning of Mujahideen

When the inevitable time came, Al-Ghamari was destined for martyrdom, which he had always viewed as the highest form of victory. He departed as heroes do: with his head held high, his steps steadfast, certain that the blood shed for the sake of Allah is not in vain, but rather opens the gates of light in the hearts of peoples. The body fell, but the impact remained, and his name became a banner fluttering above every front where free men fight.

His martydom was not a defeat, but rather a rebirth of a more steadfast and resilient collective spirit. Great blood does not die; it gives birth to an indomitable will, leaving in the conscience a fire of determination that will not be extinguished.

Martyr Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari ascended in the field of defense of Gaza, writing with his blood the document of the eternal covenant between Yemen and Palestine. His body was on the battlefield, his soul soared in the skies of Jerusalem, and his mind charted the equations of victory for tomorrow. His martyrdom was not the end, but the beginning of a new round of awareness and determination.

Al-Ghamari's martyrdom did not weaken the military establishment; rather, it strengthened its resolve. His blood became a covenant of a new pact between the army and the people. The enemy, who had imagined that assassinating leaders would break their will, discovered that their blood created dozens of new leaders.

Al-Ghamari had built an army of faithful men, not numbers. He taught them that victory cannot be bought with weapons, but with faith, patience, and honesty, and that whoever fights with Quranic faith cannot be defeated even if the world unites against him.

An Immortal Legacy and an Unfailing Journey

Al-Ghamari left behind a legacy rarely matched by time: a legacy of patience, certainty, discipline, and faith. He taught the army that true power lies not in the size of missiles, but in the sincerity of the faith they launch. He instilled in the consciousness of new generations that those who fight for God are invincible, and that the battle with tyrants is a sacred destiny from which there is no return.

Thus, Al-Ghamari became a symbol of the Quranic project and a witness to the truth of the divine promise that the end is for the righteous.

Photos of Al-Ghamari in the field have become immortal symbols in Yemeni memory: he appears in his simple uniform, holding a walkie-talkie in his hand, a confident smile on his face, amidst the dust of battle. That image alone sums up the meaning of authentic leadership, advancing men not in words, but in action and stance.

Al-Ghamari's martyrdom was a divine investment in the project of victory. The leader's blood was transformed into spiritual energy that nourished every front, and into a sacred covenant between the nation and its Lord to remain steadfast until the religion is fully revealed. Al-Ghamari presented a model of leadership that writes history with deeds, not words, transforming loss into determination, and martyrdom into life.

He combined knowledge and wisdom, leadership and insight, courage and mercy, and planning and construction. He left behind an entire generation of leaders who drew from his school of thought, continuing the project of Quranic liberation with steadfastness and certainty that victory is Allah's true promise.

Undying Leadership

From the ashes of battle, men are born, and from the blood of leaders, generations are born. Here is Yousef Al-Madani, taking over the banner of the General Staff, succeeding the martyr Al-Ghamari, confirming that the Quranic march knows neither emptiness nor defeat. Just as the leaders before him departed, and the march continued on, here is Al-Ghamari departing, leaving behind an army that believes in the same principle: that pure blood does not weaken the project, but rather provides it with life, strength, and immortality.

Peace be upon Al-Ghamari the day he was born free, the day he fought sincerely, and the day he ascended as a martyr for the sake of Allah. Peace be upon a man who lived not for himself but for his nation, who sought not personal glory but rather victory for the entire nation. The body is gone, but the idea remains, the covenant remains, and the words he uttered in every battlefield remain: "We will never let Gaza down, even if we cease to exist."

Thus, Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari will remain alive in the conscience of the Yemeni people, in the memory of the resistance, and in every missile launched in defense of Jerusalem. The Quranic project in which he believed is invincible, for it draws its life from the blood of the truthful who wrote with their blood the verse of eternal victory.



