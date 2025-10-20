Yemeni PM: Al-Ghamari’s funeral reflects people’s loyalty to their great leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ahmed Muftah, the acting Prime Minister in Sanaa government, praised the great faith-driven and jihadist stance embodied by the martyr Commander Hashem Al-Ghamari.

He affirmed that today’s funeral represents a historic milestone, reflecting the people’s loyalty to their great men and their sincere commitment to the cause of martyrdom and victory.

“Today we bid farewell to one of the great men of this nation — a man distinguished by purity of intention, sincerity, and noble purpose,” Muftah said in a speech during the funeral ceremony.

He added: “Al-Ghamari was always at the forefront — a leader, a fighter, and a man of deep vision, who never shirked a duty nor hesitated to give.”

Muftah noted that Al-Ghamari was one of the key founding leaders of Yemen’s new military structure and, along with his comrades in the armed forces, represented a model of loyalty, commitment, and sacrifice.

He emphasized that Al-Ghamari’s contributions were not limited to the battlefield but extended to political vision and public service. He carried the concerns of society, followed up on its issues, and contributed to supporting development efforts despite the conditions of war and blockade.

Muftah stated that the martyr departed after establishing a balance of deterrence and victory, raising the standard of military performance to the highest levels of professionalism and ideological commitment. He added:

“Anyone who travels across Yemen today can see that Al-Ghamari was present at every turning point of resilience. He was a cornerstone in this great faith-based epic that our people are waging against the global coalition of evil.”

He stressed that the targeting of Al-Ghamari by the aggression forces was not a sudden act but a natural outcome of his influential role in shaping victories.

“It is enough of an honor for him that all the enemies of the nation united in targeting him — this alone is a profound testament to the stature of a leader who exhausted his foes and inspired his people.”

Muftah also praised the large-scale public turnout at Al-Sabeen Square for the funeral procession of the martyr Al-Ghamari.



