Yemen's Sana'a Marks Second Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation with March and Rally

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Mobilization forces from Sanhan and Bani Bahloul districts in Sanaa held a march and rally in Al-Gharbi, commemorating the second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and expressing steadfast support for the Palestinian resistance.

Led by district mobilization official Ibrahim Abu Hurayya, participants chanted slogans celebrating the operation’s success and affirmed their readiness to confront any Israeli aggression.

Carrying Yemeni and Palestinian flags, the demonstrators emphasized the unity between the two peoples and hailed the resilience that has shifted the balance of power against the Israeli occupation.

A statement issued at the rally praised Yemen’s unwavering backing of the Palestinian cause and honored the sacrifices of leaders like Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, affirming that such losses only strengthen Yemen’s resolve.

The statement also commended the revolutionary and political leadership for their continued support, highlighting Yemen’s ongoing commitment to mobilization and resistance.

Concluding, the rally affirmed that Yemen remains prepared to respond decisively to any escalation until Palestine is fully liberated and its rights restored.



