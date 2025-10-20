Analysis: Yemen, the Champion of Gaza War and Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency; While the US President Donald with extensive propaganda tried to paint himself the champion of the war end in Gaza, the reality is that this ceasefire is an outcome of efforts and endeavors of regional resistance movements in support of the oppressed Palestinian people that over the past two years pushed the Israeli regime to cede to their will. Meanwhile, the role of the Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement and the sacrificial people of Yemen in solidarity with Palestine and pressure on the Israeli regime have been determining and exemplary.

Compromising Arab rulers, who could have taken effective action against the crimes of the Israeli occupation regime in Gaza, in practice provided no real support to the Palestinians. Instead, by ostentatiously attending the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, they tried to present themselves as saviors of the Palestinians and messengers of peace. But the truth of the matter was that the only Arab element that stood with all its might alongside the Palestinians in this unjust war, and did not fear even despite heavy casualties and threats from the US and the Israeli regime, was the Yemeni people, led by the Ansarullah movement.

During time of war, and despite the long distance from the occupied territories, Yemeni forces extensively backed the resistance groups in Gaza, and lost a number of their prominent figures in this path. One of the most notable of these was the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Yemeni Army Major General Mohammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari whose martyrdom was confirmed in a statement by the country's armed forces on Thursday, in recent attacks by the Israeli warplanes.

After the statement was published, some Israeli media outlets revealed that he had been targeted for assassination twice, with the second time being successful. It appears this Yemeni commander was martyred in the final moments before the ceasefire in Gaza, as Ansarullah announced it would halt all its operations against the occupying regime as long as the Israelis did not commit aggression.

Immediately after this news was announced, the Yemeni people, in their million-person march after Friday prayers, declared their support for the head of their martyr and emphasized that if Tel Aviv returns to war in Gaza, they will once again return to the support front.

Unique combined operations of Yemen against Israel

The unique role of the Yemenis in support of the Palestinians can be obviously seen when we look at the number of operations Ansarullah has launched against Israeli over the past two years. These figures show how far the Yemeni armed forces and people have gone in support of the Palestinian cause.

Based on a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces, a total of 758 military operations have been carried out against the Israeli regime over the past two years. These operations included the launch of over 1,835 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, combat drones, and naval attack craft. Furthermore, the Yemeni naval forces conducted 346 operations against Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean, resulting in more than 228 ships being targeted.

These actions by Ansarullah have dealt heavy blows to the maritime trade of the Israeli regime. By the admission of Israeli officials, the port of Eilat in the south of the occupied territories has completely ceased operations, causing billions of dollars in damages to the regime's economy.

Additionally, the sale of Israeli vessels through the Red Sea is reported to have dropped to almost zero, forcing ships to take the long route around the southern tip of Africa to reach East Asia. This has imposed a significant burden on Tel Aviv in terms of both cost and time.

Moreover, the Yemeni forces have reported that the country's air defense has successfully shot down 22 American MQ-9 spy drones and repelled more than 57 of the enemy's aerial missiles. These achievements are the result of the sacrifices made by the forces in the face of aggression from the US, Israel, and their allies.

Throughout this period, the capability of the Yemeni people in developing missile, drone, and air defense infrastructure has been clearly demonstrated. The downing of advanced American drones is a testament to their resolve and readiness to defend the Palestinian lands and regional interests.

Initially, the Washington believed that by forming a showy coalition and conducting a year and a half of extensive attacks on various targets in Yemen, it could force Ansarullah to halt operations against the occupied territories and its interests in the Red Sea. However, these efforts proved futile. In the end, even Washington acquiesced to the will of the Yemeni people and reached a ceasefire with Sana'a, as continuing the attacks only brought costs for the Americans, and the Yemenis proved to be indomitable.

Despite the ceasefire with the US, the Yemenis continued to watch its moves in the Red Sea, blocking implementation of its evil new plans in the region.

In the latest development, the Yemeni army on Wednesday reported that it clashed with a number of American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden and Bab-el-Mandeb and struck them directly. As a result, two commercial vessels sailing towards Israeli sailed away from the region. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the Yemeni operation.

Based on the extensive list of Yemeni operations against the Israeli regime and its Western allies, it is clear that one of the main factors forcing the enemy's retreat in the Gaza war has been these very operations and the popular support for the Palestinian people.

These combined operations, which have grown progressively stronger and more extensive over the past two years, have become a nightmare for the settlers and the leaders in Tel Aviv. Israeli media outlets have repeatedly admitted that the Israeli army is incapable of intercepting missiles and drones fired from Yemen.

For now, while the Yemeni forces have halted operations against the occupied territories and Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, they remain on high alert. Leaders in Sana'a have repeatedly emphasized that as long as the Israeli aggression in Gaza continues, they will not cease their operations against the Israeli regime and its ships.

The extensive combined operations of the Yemeni resistance have had a decisive role in the fate of war and the implementation of the ceasefire. Now the Yemeni have their fingers on triggers and if Tel Aviv thinks of a fresh campaign against Gaza, it will face Sana'a. This time, stronger missiles and drones are capable of dealing heavier blows on targets in the occupied territories and of sending clear messages of the will and readiness of the Yemenis for support to Palestine.



