Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza City in violation of ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military forces have shot dead two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, marking the latest violation of a shaky ceasefire agreement between the Hamas resistance movement and the occupying Tel Aviv regime declared on October 10.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing a medical source at the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, reported that two civilians were fatally shot by Israeli troops in the al-Sha'af area of ​​the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City on Monday.

This comes as local sources say at least 24 bodies and 74 wounded individuals were brought to al-Awda Hospital in the last 24 hours.

At least 42 people were killed across the besieged coastal territory on Sunday – the worst violence since the ceasefire deal took effect.

Israeli forces struck a displaced person’s tent in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing six Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, six others were killed in an attack on a group of civilians in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces also carried out offensives in various parts of southern Gaza, including the border town of Rafah.

Israel claimed the strikes were retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in Rafah.

However, US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The Gaza Government Media Office says Israel has killed at least 97 Palestinians and wounded 230 since the start of the ceasefire, and violated the truce agreement 80 times.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which began on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

Last Monday, as part of the deal Hamas released all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has killed at least 68,159 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage and calls for accountability.

Experts warn that the true death toll could reach hundreds of thousands once the missing and those buried beneath the ruins are fully counted.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Thomas Fletcher, has published a video recorded from his vehicle during his journey from Khan Younis to Gaza City, which showed remarkable images of the destruction that Israel has inflicted upon the region.

“There is nothing remaining – only heaps of debris in a barren wasteland.”

In response to the footage, rights advocate Kenneth Roth mentioned the UN Genocide Convention.

“Today’s devastated Gaza: One way to commit genocide is by ‘deliberately inflicting’ on a group ‘conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part’,” Roth wrote in a post published on the social media platform X.

