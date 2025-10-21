Hamas official: Israeli regime must pay cost of rebuilding Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), has held the Israeli occupiers responsible for the destruction of the Gaza Strip and said they must pay the costs of rebuilding it.

“We believe that the occupation is primarily responsible for the destruction of the Gaza Strip, so it should bear the cost of reconstruction,” Abu Marzook was quoted by the Russian media “Sputnik” as saying.

The UN Security Council resolution emphasizes the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, he added.

The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip must be carried out immediately and completely, and include all sectors, especially infrastructure, health, roads, power plants, and the water network, he stated.

New international estimates indicate that rebuilding the Gaza Strip requires 50-80 billion dollars.

US President Donald Trump has asked the regional countries to fund the reconstruction process under Washington's supervision, while the Arab League and Egypt are developing a comprehensive reconstruction plan that has international and European support.

The World Bank, the United Nations, and the European Union published their first official damage assessment report for the Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024.

Accordingly, the cost of damage to critical infrastructure in Gaza is estimated at around $18.5 billion. That is equivalent to 97% of the combined GDP of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022.

“More than half the population of Gaza is on the brink of famine and the entire population is experiencing acute food insecurity and malnutrition,” the World Bank report reads.

“Over a million people are without homes and 75% of the population is displaced,” it added.

“Catastrophic cumulative impacts on physical and mental health have hit women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities the hardest, with the youngest children anticipated to be facing life-long consequences to their development,” the body stressed.

Last week, the heads and representatives of more than 20 countries gathered at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh for signing the so-called Gaza peace agreement under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point initiative. The meeting was co-chaired by Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Despite the repeated Israeli violations of the agreement over the past 10 days, Trump says the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is still in effect, stressing that the US is working to ensure that the situation is “very peaceful”.

Israel’s war on Gaza, since October 2023, has claimed the lives of more than 68,000 Palestinians and wounded over 170,000 others.

