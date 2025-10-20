Trump says ceasefire holds despite deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire remains in effect, despite Israel launching deadly airstrikes and halting all aid to Gaza on Sunday, claiming its forces had come under fire from Hamas.

Speaking to reporters about the latest Israeli attacks, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see what’s happening. We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas.”

He added, “As you know, they’ve been quite rambunctious. They’ve been doing some shooting. And we think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that… you know, some rebels within.”

“But either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly,” Trump concluded.

When asked directly whether the ceasefire was still in place, the president responded: “Yes.”

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza reported that at least 97 Palestinians have been killed and 230 injured by Israeli occupation forces since the ceasefire began on October 10.

In its statement, GMO said the Israeli occupation had committed 80 documented violations since the ceasefire was declared, describing them as blatant breaches of international humanitarian law.

/129