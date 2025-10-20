45 Palestinians Martyred Amid Renewed Israeli Military Action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Late Sunday, the Israeli military announced it had resumed enforcement of the Gaza ceasefire, following a series of airstrikes earlier that day which left at least 45 Palestinians dead.

The military justified the strikes by accusing Hamas of violating the truce, specifically citing an alleged attack on Israeli forces in Rafah that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers.

Hamas’s military wing denied any role in the incident, stating it had no knowledge of any clashes in Rafah and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

Izzat al-Rishq, a senior figure in Hamas’s political bureau, accused Israel of repeatedly violating the agreement and inventing baseless excuses to justify its actions.

Western media reported that the suspension of Israeli strikes came after pressure from the Trump administration, which urged restraint to preserve the fragile ceasefire.

Israeli sources said U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to arrive in Israel on Monday, followed by Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday.

The three officials were scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli figures to push forward the ceasefire process.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

