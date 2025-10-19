Israeli drone strike kills Lebanese civilian in latest ceasefire breach

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the latest violation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, the Israeli military has carried out an airstrike against an excavator in the country’s governorate of South, killing one individual.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone fired three missiles at the heavy construction equipment as a man was operating it on Saturday afternoon in the area between the town of Deir Kifa in the Tyre district and the town of Kfar Dounin in the neighboring Bint Jbeil district.

Local media outlets identified the victim as Ahmed Baalbaki, adding he was still alive when ambulances arrived on the scene, but later succumbed to his injuries.

After the attack, the Israeli army claimed in a post on the social media platform X that its unmanned aircraft had targeted a Hezbollah member.

It continued that the man was “using an engineering vehicle to try to restore infrastructure” that had been destroyed during last year’s war.

Shortly afterward, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on residents harvesting olives in the Bastra area, near the town of Kfar Shuba, in the Hasbaya district.

According to local sources, no injuries were reported in the attack.

In light of the substantial losses during 24 months of war and the inability to fulfill its objectives in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel had no choice but to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Ever since the agreement was enacted, the occupying forces have conducted numerous assaults on Lebanon, including airstrikes throughout the country, in blatant disregard of the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon made an announcement regarding its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

Even though the deadline has passed, Israel remains in control of five important regions in southern Lebanon, which include Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all located close to the border.

Lebanon has denounced the ongoing presence of Israeli military personnel, perceiving it as a breach of the ceasefire agreement and the predetermined schedule for withdrawal.

.....................

End/ 257